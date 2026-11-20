Cairncross recently rejected claims that the disruptions were linked to a coordinated cyberattack, describing them as service problems caused by upgrades to older systems.

White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, Axios reported on Thursday, November 19. His departure comes amid a series of technology outages affecting US government systems, airlines, banks and major companies.

Which US services and systems were affected by the recent outages?

Which US services and systems were affected by the recent outages?

Cairncross was confirmed by the Senate in 2025 and has led the Office of the National Cyber Director since then. The office plays a key role in coordinating the federal government's cybersecurity policies and efforts to protect important systems from digital threats.

One of his major contributions was the release of the White House's national cyber strategy in March 2026. The plan set out the administration's approach to improving the country's cyber defences and expanding its ability to carry out offensive cyber operations.

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Multiple US systems affected by outages Cairncross's departure comes after a difficult week for several major US services. The disruptions affected Microsoft services, air traffic control systems, banks and the National Security Agency's internal network.

The outages also raised questions about whether the incidents were connected or caused by a cyberattack.

However, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told lawmakers that investigators had found no evidence linking the disruptions.

He expressed 98% confidence that the outages were not caused by malicious activity from foreign actors, while acknowledging that he had rarely seen so many disruptions occur within such a short period.

Why Cairncross is leaving before his term ends? According to the Daily Mail, Cairncross's departure is considered amicable. Citing Axios, the report stated that he did not want to continue in the role for another two years.

He reportedly decided to leave now so the White House would have time to get a successor confirmed by the Senate before Democrats take control of Congress in January.

Cairncross's departure also follows the exit of his senior adviser and head of policy, Thomas Lind, who left the office in June before joining OpenAI in October. The Daily Mail also reported that Cairncross held technical meetings with Anthropic executives over the summer.