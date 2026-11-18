Despite reassurances from the Donald Trump administration, the sheer scale of the cascading breakdowns has sparked bipartisan demands for Capitol Hill briefings. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Republicans want answers on how routine maintenance disrupted vital national security and consumer infrastructure simultaneously.

However, federal officials confirm that routine software patches and ageing hardware triggered most of these cascading failures. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stated on Tuesday that intelligence agencies found "zero evidence" linking the incidents to hostile actors.

A series of technology outages over the past week disrupted air travel, banking, government services, cloud platforms and online court systems across the United States. The simultaneous outages have raised questions over whether these were AI-related outages or a cyberattack on the country's critical digital infrastructure.

Why did routine maintenance and aging technology disrupt so many US services?

Why did routine maintenance and aging technology disrupt so many US services?

What caused the Microsoft, FAA, banking and other outages?

What caused the Microsoft, FAA, banking and other outages?

Were the recent US technology outages caused by a coordinated cyberattack?

Were the recent US technology outages caused by a coordinated cyberattack?

Also read: Trump administration proposes $50 billion plan to upgrade FAA infrastructure after nationwide ground stop

What went down over the past week? Microsoft 365 (November 12-14) A latent software defect in networking gateway servers knocked Outlook, Teams, and Copilot offline for roughly 36 hours across 70 countries.

Among those impacted were companies, governmental organisations, airlines, and financial institutions. Over 7.4 million reports were registered by Downdetector throughout the incident, with a peak of almost 20,000 reports per minute. According to Microsoft, there was no indication of malicious activity and the downtime was due to server problems.

They later identified a combination of a months-old latent software bug, a traffic failover, and reduced server capacity as the root cause that overwhelmed network gateways.

Federal Aviation Administration (Nov. 13) More than 2,000 flights were cancelled after the FAA imposed the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years.

On Friday, a new router was installed at a radio transmitter site in Arkansas by L3Harris, the contractor in charge of maintaining the FAA's long-standing telecommunications infrastructure.

According to the latest reporting, the FAA issued the ground halt because this new router started sending out too many connection signals at once, overloading the network and interfering with air traffic controllers' capacity to interact with aeroplanes in the sky.

In order to stabilise the air traffic system, officials isolated the routers in Arkansas and Texas after the FAA's review revealed them to be the source of the problem.

The FAA has since paused the installation of new routers across its thousands of telecommunications hubs throughout the country.

Workday (Nov. 13–14) Employees at several of Workday's approximately 11,500 customer organisations were unable to log in on Friday, November 13. They instead saw a maintenance page with the message "Workday is currently unavailable" instead of their HR portal.

It happened one day after Teams and Outlook were unavailable in most of the world due to a different Microsoft 365 outage, raising concerns that it was connected to the global outage.

However, according to Workday's customer message, which was reported by UC Today, the outage occurred during a test of their disaster recovery (DR) site. During the test, “tenanted services within the DR Site suddenly linked to production databases.” Therefore, Workday stopped client access to safeguard the inconsistent data while it verified and re-indexed the information.

There is no indication that this was a cyberattack. It was a failure inside a safety exercise.

JPMorgan Chase & US Banks (Nov. 16) An on-premise hardware bug delayed transaction processing at America's largest bank on Monday.

Several financial institutions reported intermittent online banking and payment issues during the week. Consumers complained about delayed transfers, missing account balances, unsuccessful logins, and trouble using mobile banking services.

This occurred as a result of a JPMorgan Chase software error. The bottleneck caused secondary transfer errors for customers at Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and US Bank.

Reports from November 17 state that JPMorgan Chase & Co. found and fixed the technical problem by Monday night, allowing its systems to resume regular transaction processing.

United Airlines (Nov. 16) A few days after the big national FAA ground stop, United Airlines experienced another aviation-related technological breakdown and had to make a ground stop of its own.

Among the issues were allegedly web-based applications that assisted pilots in adjusting the aircraft's weight and balance.

In a statement, the airline said that flights that were in the air and flights on its United Express regional network did not get affected. They also said there was “no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue.”

National Security Agency (Nov. 17) On Tuesday morning, the National Security Agency's (NSA) internal communications system was at least partially down. "This is merely ordinary patching of systems" at the NSA, a Capitol Hill source told Fox News.

Officials enacted "Code Gray" staggered arrival schedules at Fort Meade to prevent login overloads while maintaining mission-critical operations, CBS reported.

Later it was confirmed that the NSA experienced “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance."

Apple Services (Nov. 17) An internal system update knocked iCloud sign-in, Apple Pay, Apple Music, and the App Store offline for several hours on Tuesday.

Apple provided an update regarding the outage, and later confirmed that the problems have been fixed.

In a statement reported by The New York Times, the corporation said, “Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible.”

The company ruled out a cyberattack as the cause of the outage.

Malware attack (Nov. 17) Apple, however, was the prey of one cyberattack incident.

Security researchers found malicious malware in online tools utilised by around 200 companies, including Equifax, Zoom, and HSBC, according to reports.

The malicious code aimed to skim payment card details, divert cryptocurrency transactions, capture cookies and screenshots, and deliver iOS exploit kits to infect iPhones and iPads.

Optimizely, an AI platform that enables businesses to create websites, was the target of the attack. The hack was discovered on Monday by researchers at the cybersecurity company Report URI.

Optimizely stated that "an unauthorised person exploited a vulnerability" in its Experimentation tool in a post on its website on Tuesday. “We've fixed the vulnerability and removed the injected code from affected projects.”

California court portal outage (Nov. 17) Court websites across California, including Sacramento, Alameda and Kern counties, went offline after vendor Journal Technologies detected suspicious activity targeting its public portal technology. The company said there was no evidence that criminal justice information had been exposed.

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Is there a connection between all the outages? Investigators have emphasised that several incidents appear unrelated despite their timing.

Cybersecurity experts emphasised that the primary disruptions are isolated technical failures rather than a unified plot.

Sandra Leiterman, Director of Cybersecurity Education and Outreach at UA Little Rock, said to CBS affiliate THV11, “Could it be a cyber-attack? Absolutely, that's one potential explanation. But there's a lot more than that: software failures, configuration failures, ageing equipment, shared infrastructure outages.”

She added, “I don't think any one of these systems is less secure than the other. I think it's just like something in the air. I don't think our banking industry is insecure at all.”