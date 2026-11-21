"Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday -- at all," the US military command said. It also said that all US military fighter jets operating in the Gulf were "safe and accounted for".

Iran on Saturday claimed that a US F-16 fighter jet had to make an emergency landing after it was struck by Tehran’s air defence systems over the Gulf. The US Central Command (Centcom), however, dismissed the claim as “false”.

What Iran claimed about US F-16 The Iranian Army's air defence systems detected a US F-16 over the Persian Gulf on Friday evening and fired a missile towards it, according to Iran's state broadcaster Press TV.

The missile reportedly exploded close to the aircraft, causing damage and compelling the pilot to abandon the mission. The aircraft was then allegedly diverted to the nearest available airfield in the region for an emergency landing.

Iranian media cited flight-tracking data to claim that the F-16 transmitted the emergency code 7700 near the United Arab Emirates before descending sharply and landing at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's army claimed that its air defence systems had fired a missile at a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf on Friday evening. According to Iranian state media, the missile exploded near the aircraft, damaging it and forcing the pilot to abort the mission and make an emergency landing at a nearby airport.

Iran's earlier claims of targeting US aircraft In late March, Centcom confirmed that a US F-16 had made an emergency landing at a regional base following a combat sortie in support of American military operations against Iran.

Around the same period, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that an advanced Iranian air defence system had hit and severely damaged a US F-35 fighter jet flying over central Iran. On April 3, the IRGC reported that another F-35 had been targeted over the same region.

In a separate incident in June, the IRGC claimed that its air defence systems had fired a missile at a US F-16 that allegedly violated Iranian airspace over the Persian Gulf, forcing the aircraft to flee.