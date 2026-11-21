Her message was accompanied by a screenshot of a Washington Post headline, which read: “Muslims to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035, study finds.”

In a post shared on X on November 19, Leavitt encouraged people to focus on marriage, family life and religion. She wrote: "Get married, have more babies, raise them in the church, and teach them to love America ."

A post by Karoline Leavitt urging Americans to marry, have more children and raise them in the church prompted debate. (AP)

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has triggered a debate on social media after urging Americans to get married, have more children and bring them up with Christian values. She also stressed the importance of patriotism and love for the country.

Karoline Leavitt's message sparks debate Some users welcomed her message, supporting her views on marriage, children and faith.

Others disagreed with her comments and questioned the idea of encouraging people to follow a particular religious path.

Several critics also raised concerns about the financial difficulties faced by young families in the United States. They pointed to rising living costs, expensive childcare and limited support for working parents.

One user argued that the debate should not turn into a competition between religions.

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“This shouldn't be reduced to a fertility competition between Christians and Muslims. The real solution is straightforward: limit or halt migration to the West so that Western nations preserve their culture,” one user commented.

Another social media user criticised the political focus on increasing birth rates. They pointed to the lack of support for parents.

"'Have more babies' say the people who oppose maternity leave, daycare, living wages and affordable healthcare, and then wonder why people aren't having more babies," the user wrote.

A third person highlighted the financial burden of raising children, saying: "We can't afford to have any more kids, Karoline."

What does the Washington Post report say? The Washington Post headline shared by Leavitt referred to a study projecting major changes in the global religious population by 2035. The report highlighted the growing Muslim population and the changing balance between Christians and Muslims worldwide. Such demographic projections are linked to differences in fertility rates, age structures and population growth across religious communities.

The broader findings point to the possibility of Muslims becoming more numerous globally than Christians in the coming years. However, these projections concern worldwide population trends and do not mean that Muslims will outnumber Christians in every country.