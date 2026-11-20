Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.
Trump threatens ‘tremendous tax’ on US tech firms building AI data centres abroad
Trump encouraged local communities to host AI data centres and seek financial contributions from developers.
US President Donald Trump has warned that American technology companies could face “a tremendous tax” if they choose to establish artificial intelligence (AI) data centres outside the United States.
Speaking during a press conference at the White House on Friday, Trump offered no specifics about the proposed measure, acknowledging that he had not yet discussed the idea with members of his administration. He also encouraged local communities across the country to welcome data centre projects while negotiating benefits and financial contributions from developers.
“ We’re going to fight very hard for the data centers,” Trump declared, shortly before unveiling the proposed policy.
Reiterating a message he had previously delivered ahead of the midterm elections, Trump urged Americans not to oppose such developments, saying: “You ought to take advantage of the data centres. Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but don’t shut them off.”
Trump's announcement a ‘breaking story’ for his staff
The announcement appeared to surprise own staff members.
“I don’t know if that’s a breaking story,” Trump remarked. “I haven’t even said that to my people. But I’m telling them now they’re here.”
His comments followed a meeting the previous day with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, where the three leaders held a trilateral summit. However, the discussions appeared to yield few tangible outcomes on several major international issues.