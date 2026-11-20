US President Donald Trump has warned that American technology companies could face “a tremendous tax” if they choose to establish artificial intelligence (AI) data centres outside the United States. President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Washington, as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio listen. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) more

Speaking during a press conference at the White House on Friday, Trump offered no specifics about the proposed measure, acknowledging that he had not yet discussed the idea with members of his administration. He also encouraged local communities across the country to welcome data centre projects while negotiating benefits and financial contributions from developers.

“ We’re going to fight very hard for the data centers,” Trump declared, shortly before unveiling the proposed policy.

Reiterating a message he had previously delivered ahead of the midterm elections, Trump urged Americans not to oppose such developments, saying: “You ought to take advantage of the data centres. Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but don’t shut them off.”

Trump's announcement a ‘breaking story’ for his staff The announcement appeared to surprise own staff members.

“I don’t know if that’s a breaking story,” Trump remarked. “I haven’t even said that to my people. But I’m telling them now they’re here.”

His comments followed a meeting the previous day with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, where the three leaders held a trilateral summit. However, the discussions appeared to yield few tangible outcomes on several major international issues.