Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who was accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist in the United States, was sentenced to 235 months or over 19 years in prison on Friday by a federal judge, news agency PTI reported. The sentence was pronounced by Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York after an 80-minute hearing. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (File) (REUTERS)

During the proceedings, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claimed that the plot to kill him had disrupted his regular legal practice for more than 1,200 days. Pannun, who holds dual American and Canadian citizenship, has been listed as a terrorist by India. The self-styled General Counsel of the outlawed separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Gupta reportedly addressed the court, expressing regret over his involvement in the conspiracy to assassinate Pannun. Earlier this year, the 55-year-old Indian national had pleaded guilty to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his alleged efforts to murder Pannun in New York.

The US government had sought a 24-year prison term for Gupta. In its submission in the court last week, the government contended that Gupta's "conduct was as brutal as it was brazen". The government said that Gupta and his co-conspirators, “including at least one Indian government employee”, plotted to kill an American citizen on US soil because of the “victim’s political ideology”.

According to the allegations in the indictment, other public court documents, and statements made in court, in about 2023, Gupta worked together with others in India and elsewhere, including with co-defendant Vikash Yadav, to plot Pannun’s assassination on US soil.

At Yadav’s direction, Gupta contacted an individual whom he believed to be a criminal associate, but who was in fact a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration for assistance in contracting a hitman to murder Pannun in New York City.

Yadav subsequently agreed, in dealings brokered by Gupta, to pay the undercover officer $1,00,000 to murder the victim. On or about June 9, 2023, Yadav and Gupta arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash to the undercover officer as an advance payment for the murder.