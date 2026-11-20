Three people were killed, two injured and 11 vehicles were set ablaze as a fresh wave of violence gripped Bangladesh ahead of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's planned return next month. Violence took place in 14 districts on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, reports said. A police vehicle burns during a demonstration by garment workers demanding higher wages in Gazipur near Dhaka, Bangladesh on Wednesday. (AP Photo) more

Several public and private establishments have also been damaged, along with homes and business establishments linked to political figures, railway infrastructure and a Grameen Bank office, Bangladeshi news outlet The Daily Star reported.

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According to AFP, police said 124 people linked to the Awami League had been arrested in the capital Dhaka over the past 24 hours.

Grameen Bank, founded by Nobel laureate and former interim leader Muhammad Yunus, said more than 20 of its branches had been targeted in arson attacks this month.

Hasina's Awami League accused of violence Ousted former prime minister Hasina, who has been living in neighbouring India since July 2024 after her government was toppled in student-led protests, has vowed to return to Bangladesh in December. In Bangladesh, she faces a death sentence for alleged crimes over a deadly crackdown during the 2024 uprising.

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Earlier this week, Hasina's former ruling party, the Awami League, whose activities are now banned, called for strikes to mark the anniversary of the day Hasina received her death sentence.

The Daily Star cited locals as saying that activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations were involved in some attacks, while supporters of the ruling party were behind others.

In Jashore district of Bangladesh, a lorry driver reportedly suffered severe burn injuries, while his helper was injured after activists of the Awami League threw a petrol bomb at their vehicle on the Jashore-Narail highway early on Thursday morning, the report said, quoting locals.

Politicians' houses attacked A petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of a junior foreign minister, Humaiun Kobir, in the northeastern city of Sylhet on Friday, police said. He later said the government would deal with attacks "very firmly".

"It is not possible to bring back a 'fled terrorist' by throwing petrol bombs," he told reporters on Friday.

A petrol bomb was also hurled at a shop in front of the house of a local Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader in Hasanpur Bazar under Keshabpur upazila early yesterday, police said.

Attackers also set fire to the home of a former junior foreign minister from the Awami League in Rajshahi on Thursday.

In Gopalganj, Hasina's stronghold, protesters wielding machetes also torched a police station in Gopalganj, Hasina's political stronghold.

Yunus' family home in the port city of Chittagong was also targeted in an arson attack.