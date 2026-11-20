The last French survivor of the only Nazi concentration camp on French territory in World War II has died shortly after celebrating his 100th birthday, its memorial association said on Friday. This photograph shows the main entrance gate of the former Natzweiler concentration camp, put in place by the Nazis amid World War II, also called "Struthof", in Natzwiller, eastern France, on November 12, 2024. (AFP) more

Roger Boulanger, who was held as an inmate in the Natzweiler-Struthof concentration camp in eastern France from 1943, died on Thursday, the association said on its Facebook page.

"With Roger's passing, a page of history turns for our association. In him, we have lost the final French witness to the Struthof camp," it said, adding he had celebrated his centenary two weeks ago.

The forced labour camp in the Vosges mountains, in the eastern Alsace region that was annexed by Germany during World War II, operated between 1941 and 1944.

Over 50,000 people are believed to have been held in Natzweiler-Struthof and its sub-camps, representing more than 30 nationalities -- the majority Poles, Russians, and French -- with many inmates from anti-Nazi resistance movements.

About 17,000 of them lost their lives, with exhaustion and starvation ravaging the camp.

A native of the northeastern Moselle region, Roger Boulanger refused to be forcibly conscripted into the German army after the region was annexed.

This led to his arrest and subsequent deportation in 1943 to the Natzweiler-Struthof concentration camp, and later to other Nazi camps.

He managed to escape in April 1945 during an evacuation march from one of the camps. He settled in Reims in eastern France, where he married, had three daughters, and worked as a German teacher, in his spare time working to preserve memory of World War II.

"His life story bears witness to the courage of those who refused to submit to Nazi barbarity," said Franck Leroy, president of France's eastern Grand Est region.

"We will not forget Roger Boulanger. We will not forget his story. And we will continue to keep alive the memory he has left us as a legacy," he added.