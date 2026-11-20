Alexandra 'Lexi' Thomas: Maryland woman accused of faking cancer for years to scam donors faces felony charges
A Maryland woman has been indicted on two felony theft charges after authorities accused her of falsely claiming to have cancer for years.
A 34-year-old woman from Maryland has been arrested after authorities accused her of falsely claiming to have cancer for nearly a decade and collecting money from people who believed they were helping cover her medical expenses.
Alexandra “Lexi” Thomas is facing felony theft charges over allegations that she solicited financial assistance for cancer treatment she did not require. According to reports, more than two dozen people may have been affected by the alleged scheme, Cleveland.com reported.
Lexi's fake cancer story spanned nearly a decade
Thomas started sharing details of her supposed cancer diagnosis and treatment journey with others around 2014. The Baltimore Sun and The Banner reported. During this period, investigators allege, she received financial contributions from friends, family members and other supporters who believed she was battling the disease.
However, questions about her medical claims eventually emerged, leading to an investigation into the money she had collected and the circumstances surrounding her purported illness.
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Elderly people also among those targeted
The allegations extend beyond donations and online fundraising campaigns. Thomas allegedly persuaded some older people to make provisions for her in their wills, as per reports.
Her husband also raised concerns about her medical history in an annulment filing, claiming that healthcare providers Thomas identified as her treating doctors had no records showing that they had treated her.
Podcast and fundraising platform draw attention to case
The allegations received wider attention following the release of the investigative podcast The Lexi Con, which examined Thomas' claimed medical journey and raised questions about the authenticity of her cancer story.
Meanwhile, GoFundMe confirmed that it was looking into the allegations concerning Thomas and fundraising conducted through its platform.
Grand jury indicts Lexi Thomas on two felony theft counts
A Howard County grand jury has indicted Thomas on two felony theft charges. The counts involve alleged theft amounts of up to $25,000 and up to $10,000.
The indictment also names more than two dozen alleged victims. Thomas was taken into custody on Thursday and was initially held without bond.
Case raises concerns about fundraising fraud
The allegations have renewed concerns about scams that exploit people's generosity and willingness to help those facing serious medical conditions. Older adults can be particularly vulnerable to financial exploitation, although such schemes can affect people across different age groups.
Thomas' case remains a legal matter, and the charges against her are allegations. She has not been convicted, and the accusations will need to be addressed through the judicial process.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More