Students and parents were also seen gathered outside the campus. However, no visible signs of a lockdown were apparent at the time the footage was captured.

Aerial footage from Air 11 showed a significant law enforcement presence around the high school as authorities responded to the incident.

Deputies from Constable Herman’s office were dispatched to the campus to support officers from the Humble Police Department and Humble ISD Police Department. The school is located in the 1700 block of Wilson Road.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to Humble High School in Texas on Friday morning following a report of a potential threat made by an anonymous caller, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, as per KHOU11.

Investigation underway Officials confirmed that authorities are looking into the reported threat. However, no further information about the nature of the threat or the circumstances surrounding the anonymous call was immediately released.

Law enforcement agencies have not provided additional details as the investigation continues.

Shooting at Humble McDonald's near High School This comes a day after a shooting was reported at a McDonald’s restaurant near Humble High School.

According to the Humble Police Department, the shooting took place around 4 p.m. Wednesday inside a McDonald’s restaurant along Will Clayton Parkway.

Authorities said the incident began when two young men became involved in a heated dispute inside the restaurant. During the confrontation, one of them allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the other, as per FOX26.

Police reported that the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. He is expected to recover from his injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into police custody.

Several Humble High School students were reportedly inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred, raising concerns among members of the school community.

Houston said she recognized the injured individual as another student from Humble High School. However, neither the Humble Police Department nor Humble ISD has publicly confirmed the identities or ages of the individuals involved. Officials have also not established whether either of the two young men is enrolled at a Humble ISD school.