Record-breaking rainfall flooded parts of San Francisco and other Bay Area communities on Wednesday, November 18, prompting residents to question the city’s response after homes and businesses were inundated. Flooding conditions continued on Novemver 19. Record-breaking rain floods San Francisco, more flooding expected during Thanksgiving week. (Getty Images via AFP)

Some residents said buses and other vehicles travelling through flooded streets pushed water into properties and worsened the damage.

Downtown San Francisco recorded 2.31 inches of rain on November 18, the highest daily rainfall for that date since records began in 1918, according to ABC7 News. The amount was close to the city's average rainfall of 2.6 inches for the entire month of November.