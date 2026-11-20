Heavy rain floods San Francisco streets, Marin County in California warns of more flooding - watch
Heavy rain forecast for Thanksgiving week could combine with king tides exceeding seven feet to increase flooding across the Bay Area.
Record-breaking rainfall flooded parts of San Francisco and other Bay Area communities on Wednesday, November 18, prompting residents to question the city’s response after homes and businesses were inundated. Flooding conditions continued on Novemver 19.
Some residents said buses and other vehicles travelling through flooded streets pushed water into properties and worsened the damage.
Downtown San Francisco recorded 2.31 inches of rain on November 18, the highest daily rainfall for that date since records began in 1918, according to ABC7 News. The amount was close to the city's average rainfall of 2.6 inches for the entire month of November.
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The storm left several streets underwater, with residents reporting flooded homes, garages and businesses. City officials urged people to stay away from flooded roads and avoid walking or driving through standing water.
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Flooding across San Francisco and the Bay Area - watch
Photos and videos from across the Bay Area showed streets submerged in floodwater, vehicles navigating inundated roads and water entering homes and businesses.
The visuals captured the impact of the heavy rainfall, as residents raised concerns about the damage caused by traffic moving through flooded neighbourhoods.
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Marin County warns of more flooding during Thanksgiving week
Further flooding is possible in parts of the Bay Area during Thanksgiving week, as heavy rain is expected to coincide with unusually high tides.
Marin County officials have warned residents and commuters to avoid nonessential travel between 9 am and 4 pm from Tuesday, November 24, through Thanksgiving Day on November 26, particularly in areas prone to flooding.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts king tides exceeding seven feet during the period. The National Weather Service has also forecast rain from November 23 to 26, which could increase the risk and duration of flooding.
Authorities have advised residents to check road conditions before travelling and never drive through floodwater.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More