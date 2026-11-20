California Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched an investigation into Nvidia and served an investigative subpoena on the chipmaker over allegations involving former CEO Jensen Huang's reported affair with a woman suspected of spying for China. The investigation will examine whether the alleged relationship exposed advanced semiconductor technology or confidential company information to Beijing and whether Nvidia misled investors about potential risks. Rob Bonta investigates Nvidia over Jensen Huang's alleged links to suspected Chinese spy. (AFP)

In a press release on Thursday, November 19, Bonta said the California Department of Justice had sought information from Nvidia to determine whether the company or Huang's actions violated state law.

The inquiry will also examine whether Nvidia misled investors and the public about the possibility of sensitive information or advanced chips reaching China.

“The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors,” Bonta said in the statement.

“My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law,” he added.