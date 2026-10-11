Who are Deanna Mendoza Pfoutz and Jaden Wilson? Santa Rosa police searching for 13-y/o girl and a 19-y/o man believed to be traveling together

Santa Rosa police are looking for a 13-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man, who are believed to be traveling together. According to police, Deanna Mendoza Pfoutz was reported missing on October 1 and Jaden Wilson was reported missing on October 5, even though he was last seen the day after Pfoutz was reported missing. Who are Deanna Mendoza Pfoutz and Jaden Wilson? Santa Rosa police searching for missing girl and man (Santa Rosa Police/Facebook)

Who are Deanna Mendoza Pfoutz and Jaden Wilson? Police described Pfoutz as approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black pajama pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Wilson, on the other hand, is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, police said. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

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The Santa Rosa Police Department described Pfoutz as a Hispanic female and Jaden as a Black male.

Wilson and Pfoutz were last seen together in Petaluma on October 4, and again in Santa Rosa on October 5, police said.

Authorities said that Wilson has a medical condition that requires treatment.

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“At this time, there is no indication that either individual is the victim of a crime. However, Jaden has a medical condition that requires treatment, and officers are concerned for his well-being. The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to come forward,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers said they are worried about his well-being, and urged anyone who finds the pair or has information about them to contact their local law enforcement agency. They can also contact the Santa Rosa Police Department's non-emergency dispatch center at 707-543-3595 if they are found within Santa Rosa city limits.