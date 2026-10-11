Who are Deanna Mendoza Pfoutz and Jaden Wilson? Santa Rosa police searching for 13-y/o girl and a 19-y/o man believed to be traveling together
Deanna Mendoza Pfoutz, 13, was reported missing on October 1 and Jaden Wilson, 19, was reported missing on October 5, police said.
Santa Rosa police are looking for a 13-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man, who are believed to be traveling together. According to police, Deanna Mendoza Pfoutz was reported missing on October 1 and Jaden Wilson was reported missing on October 5, even though he was last seen the day after Pfoutz was reported missing.
Who are Deanna Mendoza Pfoutz and Jaden Wilson?
Police described Pfoutz as approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black pajama pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.
Wilson, on the other hand, is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, police said. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
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The Santa Rosa Police Department described Pfoutz as a Hispanic female and Jaden as a Black male.
Wilson and Pfoutz were last seen together in Petaluma on October 4, and again in Santa Rosa on October 5, police said.
Authorities said that Wilson has a medical condition that requires treatment.
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“At this time, there is no indication that either individual is the victim of a crime. However, Jaden has a medical condition that requires treatment, and officers are concerned for his well-being. The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to come forward,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Officers said they are worried about his well-being, and urged anyone who finds the pair or has information about them to contact their local law enforcement agency. They can also contact the Santa Rosa Police Department's non-emergency dispatch center at 707-543-3595 if they are found within Santa Rosa city limits.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More