Missing 22-year-old University of Maryland student Dilan Shaan Ashar has been found and reunited with his family, according to the University of Maryland Police Department. Dilan Shaan Ashar update: Missing University of Maryland student found after massive search, reunited with family (University of Maryland Police Department/Facebook)

Police said that Ashar is safe, per CBS News.

“Update: Missing student has been found! Thanks to the immense efforts of UMPD and our entire community, Dilan has been reunited with family. We thank all Terps and community members who spread the word and supported this search,” University of Maryland Police Department wrote on Facebook.

How Dilan Shaan Ashar went missing Ashar was last seen on surveillance video at the Terrapin Trail Garage on the University of Maryland campus around 2:30 a.m. Friday, October 2. The garage is located on the north side of campus near the university's athletic facilities, and it backs up to the university's facilities management area and a wooded area.

According to police, Ashar was last seen walking across a bridge near the garage.

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Investigators conducted a "methodical search" that covered about 110 acres near the garage. Police used a drone to search the wooded area and the university's golf course.

Routine patrols were conducted by officers near parking garages, wooded areas, Lake Artemesia and nearby parks.

University of Maryland Police released new surveillance images in the search, along with a video message from his parents. In the recorded video message shared by police, his mother said, "Dilan, we love you so much and we hope you are safe. We want you home.”

The surveillance photos shared by police showed Ashar walking outside of TTG.

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Ashar’s mother, Binita Ashar, previously sought the public’s help to find her missing son, saying in a Facebook post, “Our son Dilan Ashar is missing, and we need your help.”

“Please share this post, especially with anyone in College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, or the UMD community. Instead of messaging us, the best thing you can do is share it. We are grateful for every share,” she added. “Dilan, if you see this, we love you so much. You are not in trouble, and you don't need to explain anything. We just want you home. Call or text us anytime, day or night.”