Who is Dilan Shaan Ashar? Parents ‘concerned’ as 22-year-old University of Maryland student disappears; search underway
Dilan Shaan Ashar was last seen on camera around 2:30 am local time on Friday, October 2, according to the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD).
Authorities have launched a search for a 22-year-old University of Maryland student who went missing late last week. Dilan Shaan Ashar was last seen on camera around 2:30 am local time on Friday, October 2, according to the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD), which said he was seen on campus at Terrapin Trail Garage.
Ashar was recorded leaving his residence at approximately 2 am that same day. Around 9:23 am that day, campus police and the Prince George’s County Police Department met with his parents, who were “concerned about their son,” the department said in a statement.
Who is Dilan Shaan Ashar?
A University of Maryland student, Ashar has been described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 185 lbs.
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“The photo below on the right is from October 2, 2026, at approximately 2 a.m., when Dilan was leaving his residence. He was last seen wearing a black University of Maryland hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white shoes,” University of Maryland Police Department said in a Facebook post.
“Our department began working with PGPD in searching for Dilan. Throughout the course of the search, our Security Operations Center found Dilan on campus on camera. Due to this latest information on Dilan’s last known whereabouts, UMPD is now the lead in this search,” the post added.
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Thelast time Ashar’s parents communicated withhim was around 6 pm on Thursday, October 1. Police said in an update over the weekend that they conducted a “systematic and methodical search” on Sunday, October 4.
“This search consisted of approximately 110 acres in area of Terrapin Trail Garage,” police said, adding that Ashar remains missing.
Dilan’s mother, Binita Ashar, sought the public’s help to find her missing son, saying in a Facebook post, “Our son Dilan Ashar is missing, and we need your help.”
“Please share this post, especially with anyone in College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, or the UMD community. Instead of messaging us, the best thing you can do is share it. We are grateful for every share,” she added. “Dilan, if you see this, we love you so much. You are not in trouble, and you don't need to explain anything. We just want you home. Call or text us anytime, day or night.”
Anyone with information about Ashar’s whereabouts is urged to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or submit a tip anonymously at https://umpd.umd.edu/contact-us/submit-tip.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More