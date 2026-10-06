Who is Dilan Shaan Ashar? Parents ‘concerned’ as 22-year-old University of Maryland student disappears; search underway

“The photo below on the right is from October 2, 2026, at approximately 2 a.m., when Dilan was leaving his residence. He was last seen wearing a black University of Maryland hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white shoes,” University of Maryland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A University of Maryland student, Ashar has been described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 185 lbs.

Ashar was recorded leaving his residence at approximately 2 am that same day. Around 9:23 am that day, campus police and the Prince George’s County Police Department met with his parents, who were “concerned about their son,” the department said in a statement.

Authorities have launched a search for a 22-year-old University of Maryland student who went missing late last week. Dilan Shaan Ashar was last seen on camera around 2:30 am local time on Friday, October 2, according to the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD), which said he was seen on campus at Terrapin Trail Garage.

“Our department began working with PGPD in searching for Dilan. Throughout the course of the search, our Security Operations Center found Dilan on campus on camera. Due to this latest information on Dilan’s last known whereabouts, UMPD is now the lead in this search,” the post added.

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Thelast time Ashar’s parents communicated withhim was around 6 pm on Thursday, October 1. Police said in an update over the weekend that they conducted a “systematic and methodical search” on Sunday, October 4.

“This search consisted of approximately 110 acres in area of Terrapin Trail Garage,” police said, adding that Ashar remains missing.

Dilan’s mother, Binita Ashar, sought the public’s help to find her missing son, saying in a Facebook post, “Our son Dilan Ashar is missing, and we need your help.”

“Please share this post, especially with anyone in College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, or the UMD community. Instead of messaging us, the best thing you can do is share it. We are grateful for every share,” she added. “Dilan, if you see this, we love you so much. You are not in trouble, and you don't need to explain anything. We just want you home. Call or text us anytime, day or night.”

Anyone with information about Ashar’s whereabouts is urged to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or submit a tip anonymously at https://umpd.umd.edu/contact-us/submit-tip.