Kermit the Frog gives inspiring commencement speech at University of Maryland: ‘Leap together’

Kermit the Frog delivered an inspiring commencement speech at the University of Maryland on Thursday. The beloved green Muppet urged the graduating Class of 2025 to “stay connected to your dreams.” The last time he did so was at Southampton College in 1996. Kermit the Frog delivered an inspiring commencement speech at University of Maryland(Reuters)

The university declared Kermit the Frog as this year's commencement speaker in March. The decision was a nod to the Muppets creator Jim Henson, who graduated from Maryland in 1960, per Associated Press. The College Park campus is home to the famous bronze statue of Henson and Kermit sitting on a bench.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here's a little advice — if you're willing to listen to a frog,” the amphibian told the graduating students. “Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

In his lengthy speech, Kermit shared several words of wisdom with the students, such as: “Always keep your eyes open. Always be on the lookout for new friends you’ve just met” and “Life’s like a movie. Write your own ending.” He urged the new graduates to “keep believing” and to “keep pretending.”

The university's president, Darryll J. Pines, awarded Kermit a certificate “in appreciation of outstanding services to the state of Maryland” signed by Gov. Wes Moore. “I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives,” Pines said in a statement.