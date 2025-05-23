Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Billy Joel has normal pressure hydrocephalus. What is this brain condition?

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 23, 2025 11:41 PM IST

Following a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), Billy Joel has cancelled all performances. Here's what to know about this brain disorder

Billy Joel has cancelled all his shows in the wake of his recent health issues. On Friday, the Piano Man hitmaker revealed that he has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). 

US musician Billy Joel is cancelling a series of global tour dates after being diagnosed with a brain condition that worsened because of recent performances, his staff said on May 23, 2025. "Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)," the Piano Man's team wrote on his website. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)
US musician Billy Joel is cancelling a series of global tour dates after being diagnosed with a brain condition that worsened because of recent performances, his staff said on May 23, 2025. "Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)," the Piano Man's team wrote on his website. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

Billy Joel has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. What is this brain condition?

The 76-year-old is currently undergoing “specific physical therapy” and is taking a break from the music scene. In a statement shared on Instagram, he thanked his fans for their “support” and apologised for cancelling all scheduled concerts. 

NPH is a brain disorder in which excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) accumulates in the brain's ventricles. This excess fluid causes the ventricles to enlarge and press against nearby brain tissue, which can potentially lead to brain damage, according to the Johns Hopkins Medical website. 

While NPH is rare, it “most often affects older adults, and its symptoms can be like those of Alzheimer and Parkinson diseases,” the website adds. In Joel's case, “this condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” according to the statement shared on his social media handle.

“Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” it adds. The Uptown Girl singer is “thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.” 

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage,” per the statement. Meanwhile, Joel said, “I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
