Today co-host Sheinelle Jones breaks silence on husband Uche Ojeh's tragic death as fans pay tribute

Sheinelle Jones addressed her husband's tragic death in an emotional social media post. On Friday, she shared a clip of a Today segment her co-hosts did in honour of Uche Ojeh, who died aged 45 from cancer. Today co-host Sheinelle Jones breaks silence on husband, Uche Ojeh's tragic death(Today, Instagram)

Sheinelle Jones breaks silence on husband Uche Ojeh's tragic death at 45

“Thank you, for all of your love and support,” Jones captioned her Instagram post that featured her co-hosts mourning the loss of her husband, who passed away after a gruelling battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Jones' co-hosts announced the tragic news on-air Friday morning following the 47-year-old's extended absence from the NBC show. While fighting tears, Savannah Guthrie said, “With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.”

“There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and her three young children,” Guthrie went on, adding, “Uche was an incredible person, and we all loved him.” Jones tied the knot with Ojeh in 2007, after eight years of dating following their first meeting at Northwestern University.

The touching segment featured a montage of many milestones Jones and Ojeh made during their 17-year marriage. They share three children: Eldest son Kayin, 15, and 12-year-old twins Clara and Uche. In addition to Guthrie's heartfelt statement, Al Roker remembered Ojeh as a “private guy” who was “humble” and “wickedly funny.”

Shortly after Jones broke her silence on Ojeh's tragic death, fans flocked to the comment section to pay tributes. “My heart, my love, and my strength go out to you Shenielle! I am lifting you, your children, and your entire family in prayer. May the memories of Uche bring you a touch of peace and comfort each day. I know God will be everything you need! I love you,” one wrote.

“There really aren’t words that feel big enough. Just know our love for you is deep and unwavering. We’re praying hard for you and your babies begging God to hold you close. Your village is here, without question, for anything you need,” another added.