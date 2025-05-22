Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Who is Peter Alexander? NBC reporter slammed for questioning Trump on Qatar jet

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 22, 2025 12:56 AM IST

NBC reporter Peter Alexander on Wednesday rattled President Donald Trump by questioning him about the Qatar jet

NBC reporter Peter Alexander on Wednesday rattled President Donald Trump by questioning him about accepting a Boeing 747 jet that was a gift to the US from the government of Qatar. The president immediately smacked the reporter, saying he was ‘not smart enough’ and reported ‘fake news’. 

Peter Alexander of NBC News asked Trump about the Qatar jet(Instagram/Peter Alexander)
“What are you talking about? You ought to get out of here. You're a terrible reporter. You don't have what it takes to be a reporter. You're not smart enough. Brian Roberts and the people that run that place ought to be investigated,” Trump responded when Alexander asked him about the jet during his Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

NBC News is yet to issue a response to Trump's meltdown. 

Who is Peter Alexander?

Peter Alexander, born July 29, 1976, in Oakland, California, is an American journalist and NBC News’ chief White House correspondent. He graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 1998. He began his career in local news, working as a lead reporter and substitute anchor in Lexington, Kentucky, and Spokane and Seattle, Washington, covering the 2000 presidential campaign, per ASU News. 

In 2004, he joined NBC News, reporting on international stories like Iraq’s 2005 election, Osama bin Laden’s death, and the Indonesian tsunami, as well as domestic events like the “Miracle on the Hudson” and the Virginia Tech shooting. He also covered the 2008, 2010, and 2016 Olympics. 

Alexander became NBC’s White House correspondent in December 2012, covering President Barack Obama’s second term and subsequent administrations. He was named co-anchor of Weekend Today in October 2018 and became the sole chief White House correspondent after Kristen Welker’s move to Meet the Press. 

On Wednesday, he asked, “Mr. President, the Department of Defense announced it would accept a Qatari jet to be used as Air Force One,” prompting Trump to interrupt, saying, “What are you talking about?!"

Alexander is married to Alison Starling, a fellow journalist, since 2012, and they have two children.

