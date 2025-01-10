Hoda Kotb bids tearful farewell to Today Show after 26 years: ‘This is the hardest thing’

Hoda Kotb fought back tears during her final episode of the Today show on Friday, marking the end of her remarkable 26-year career at NBC News. The emotional farewell dubbed the "Hoda-bration," featured heartfelt tributes from her co-anchors, a custom gift from Jamie Lee Curtis, a video message from her longtime role model Oprah Winfrey, and a surprise visit from Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, among other touching moments. The cast of the NBC Today Show Peter Alexander, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daily, Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist stand during the last broadcast of the program with host Hoda Kotb in Rockefeller Center in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2025. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado(REUTERS)

Hoda Kotb’s emotional farewell from Today show

Through her tears, she said, “Can I just say thank you? I haven’t been able to articulate it, because I’m a mess most times, but I just want to say thanks,” as reported by Page Six. Kotb also brought her two daughters– Haley, 7, and Hope, 5 on the set while Kermit The Frog dedicated a special song to the family.

Since announcing in September 2024 that she would be leaving both Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna, the longtime broadcaster has had an emotional farewell, sharing heartfelt moments with her beloved co-anchors—Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. With tears streaming down her face, she said, “I decided this is the right time for me to kind of move on. And so with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.”

The anchor broke down, later in the day, again when she discussed how “hard” it was to leave behind “something this amazing” with her fourth co-host, Bush Hager. She explained, “It weighed a lot on me. I went back and forth and back and forth, and then I thought to myself, ‘You know, I think this decade I think I’m going to have to start choosing me.’”

Hager also revealed that she initially struggled with Kotb’s decision and even called her father and former President George Bush. However, she will continue to host the fourth hour until she is comfortable picking someone new for Kotb’s new position.

The current Today anchor and third-hour co-host Craig Melvin will step in to replace her for the news segment starting Monday. While Kotb is leaving her daily position, she made it clear that she will remain part of the Today family, and fans can expect to see her make occasional appearances on the show in the future.

Kotb’s future ventures

Kotb also revealed exciting new plans for the future, as she announced she will be venturing into the wellness space. She shared that she is set to launch a new company focused on hosting wellness retreats, as well as a wellness app, both of which are slated for release in the spring. During a Today episode in October, she said, “I want to work in that space. I want to start things. I’ve got things that are percolating inside … but I want you guys to come along on the ride with me because let’s all get better! Why not?”