What was Uche Ojeh's occupation? All about Sheinelle Jones's husband who died after Glioblastoma battle

Sheinelle Jones was married to Uche Ojeh, who tragically passed away at the age of 45 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. The couple had been married for 17 years and shared three children--Kayin, 15, and fraternal twins Uche and Clara, 12. Uche Ojeh, married to Sheinelle Jones for 17 years, was a managing partner at UAO Consulting.(@sheinelle_o/Instagram)

What is Uche Ojeh's occupation?

Alongside his professional career, he enjoys athletic pursuits. He served as a managing partner for UAO Consulting, a role he held for over 17 years. Prior to this, he worked as a consultant for prestigious firms such as Accenture and IBM. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was a graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science with a concentration in economics in 2001. It is also where Ojeh and Jones met for the first time in the late 90s, as reported by ComingSoon.

Ojeh was a Nigerian, and apart from his work, he also had a great interest in athletics. In October 2023, he even won a triathlon. Jones posted a celebratory post for herhusband as well, where she wrote, “I think it’s so important to celebrate the wins of the people you love— this weekend it was all about ‘The Uche’s.’” She added, ”My youngest son’s soccer team took first in their tournament… meanwhile, dad, AKA , big Uche – conquered a triathlon. It’s something he’s always wanted to do.”

TODAY confirms Ojeh's passing away

Ojeh's passing away after his battle with an aggressive form of cancer was confirmed by TODAY show anchors. On May 23, Savantha Gutherie said, “With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and 'Today' co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma,” on the Today show.

She continued, "There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle's perfect partner in life."