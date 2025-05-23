Devil Wears Prada band breaks silence on ex-drummer Daniel Williams' death in San Diego plane crash

Metalcore band Devil Wears Prada addressed the death of its former drummer, Daniel Williams, in an emotional Instagram post. The 39-year-old was among those killed in a plane crash in San Diego on Thursday. He was on board the Cessna 550 that went down in Murphy Canyon, a neighbourhood close to the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, along with famed music producer, David “Dave” Shapiro. Drummer Daniel Williams died in the San Diego plane crash on Thursday(X)

Devil Wears Prada breaks silence on ex-drummer Daniel Williams' death in San Diego plane crash

“No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever,” the band, which was formed in Dayton, Ohio, in 2005, captioned the tribute post dedicated to Williams and Shapiro. The late drummer was part of the original lineup of Devil Wears Prada, alongside vocalist Mike Hranica, guitarist Jeremy DePoyster, and bassist Andy Trick.

Just hours before the deadly plane crash, Williams shared a photo from inside the cockpit on his Instagram Stories, captioned, “Here we goooooo.” In another snap, which featured the photo of the doomed Cessna 550, he revealed to his fans that he was flying with Shapiro.

DePoyster, too, mourned Williams' death, writing on his personal Instagram handle, “I have no words. My heart is shattered. I love you man.” Meanwhile, Sound Talent Group (STG) confirmed the death of its co-founder, Shapiro and several other staffers.

“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends,” a spokesperson for the talent agency told Billboard. “Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”

The horrific plane crash claimed the lives of all six members on board. In addition to Shapiro and Williams, at least two passengers were STG employees. Music executive Terrance Coughlin also expressed sorrow over their deaths.

“Rest in Peace Dave Shapiro, Daniel Williams, and everyone on that flight. Some of my very first shows were booked through Dave. I had a handful of shows with Daniel, always a pleasure to see him play. Gone way too soon,” Coughlin wrote on X.