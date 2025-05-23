Search Search
Who was Dave Shapiro? Sound Talent Group founder dead in San Diego Cessna 550 plane crash

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 23, 2025 02:29 AM IST

A private plane crash in San Diego claimed the lives of Sound Talent Group's co-founder Dave Shapiro, 42, and two employees.

Dave Shapiro, talent agent and co-founder of Sound Talent Group (STG), was among those killed in a private plane crash early Thursday morning in San Diego. He was 42.

Dave Shapiro (L), co-founder of Sound Talent Group, died in a plane crash in San Diego at 42. (Instagram/davevelocity)
Shapiro was on board a 1985 Cessna Citation that went down around 4 AM in the Tierrasanta neighbourhood, according to officials. 

The crash claimed the lives of all on board, including two other employees of Sound Talent Group. Their names have not yet been made public, as the company is still in the process of notifying their families. 

 “We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends,” a STG spokesperson said. “Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”

