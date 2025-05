Multiple casualties were reported after a small private plane crashed in the Murphy Canyon neighbourhood of San Diego early Thursday. While the authorities are yet to reveal the exact number of deaths, San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Eddy told NBC 7 that “all the fatalities appear to be from the plane.”

A home is partially destroyed where a small plane crashed into a San Diego, California, residential street on May 22, 2025. The Federal Aviation Authority said a Cessna 550 crashed at around 3:45 am local time. The neighborhood is close to the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. The crash left a "gigantic debris field" and damaged some 15 homes and parked cars, ABC News quoted the San Diego assistant fire chief as saying. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP)(AFP)