How tall is Al Roker? Fans say Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade host needs ‘booster seat’

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade viewers cannot help but ask—How tall is Al Roker? During the 98th annual parade's live broadcast on Thursday, viewers were left scrambling for answers after seeing the 70-year-old journalist seated alongside Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Al Roker's height becomes major topic of discussion online after Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade broadcast(X)

Al Roker fans wonder how tall he is, quip journalist needs ‘booster seat’ at Macy's parade

During the Thanksgiving Day parade, Roker appeared to be sitting in a smaller chair than his co-hosts, as he seemed significantly shorter than them. This prompted viewers to wonder how tall the weathercaster actually is. At 5 feet 8 inches, the NBC anchor stands the shortest among his co-hosts, with Guthrie being the tallest at 5 feet 10 inches, followed by Kotb, who is 5 feet 9 inches.

ALSO READ: How Christian Louboutin made the perfect shoes for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, ‘It was very emotional’

The broadcast left viewers amused as they flocked to social media to share their hilarious reactions. “Why does Al Roker look like a Hobbit sitting at the NBC table with Hoda Kotb lol,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. A second user quipped, “Why did NBC give Al Roker a chair from the kids table?” while a third remarked, “Can someone get Al Roker a booster seat??”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian denies claim Elon Musk paid her to pose with $30k Tesla robot in steamy photoshoot

Several others joined in the comedic reaction, with another user saying, “You really get a sense of how tall Savannah and Hoda are when they're sitting next to Al Roker.” “They really did Al Roker dirty with that little chair. He’s a national treasure and should be in a nice, tall, comfy chair in the middle. Get that Nepo Savannah out of there and give him his spot. #MacysParade,” one more said.