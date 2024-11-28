Ariana Madix performs at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade amid Vanderpump Rules cast shake-up

Ariana Madix wowed the audience at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. Taking to the stage at the iconic Macy’s Herald Square location in New York City, the reality TV star sang and danced to The Cardigan’s 1996 track Lovefool. The 39-year-old's performance comes just a day after she was axed from Vanderpump Rules in a cast shake-up. Ariana Madix attends the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, U.S., November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

Ariana Madix performs at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

For the exciting performance, Madix sported an all-white ensemble featuring an overcoat, a pair of sheer gloves, knee-high boots, and a belt. She accessorised with large diamond earrings and multiple fingerrings. The television personality wore soft makeup, styling her hair half-up, half-down.

Her Macy's parade appearance comes after Bravo announced they were axing the entire cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 12, replacing them with a “new group of close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors,” according to Page Six.

Following the cast shake-up, Madix took to social media to break her silence with a heartwarming post. “Vanderpump rules, you will forever be that girl,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “I was up til 4am looking for all the right pics and the right words, but there’s no post or caption that could ever encapsulate everything.”

Madix went on to express her gratitude, saying, “i am forever grateful to have been a part of such an incredible cultural phenomenon,” thanking Bravo, showrunners, and fellow cast members for “every experience over the last 10+ years.”

“I’m feeling at peace with closing this chapter and im excited for everything that is to come,” she continued. “I don’t know that these were the best days of our lives, but they were definitely something special,” Madix, who joined the famed reality show in Season 2, added.