Ariana Madix finally breaks silence on Tom Sandoval's bombshell lawsuit against her, ‘That was a…’

Ariana Madix is finally opening up on Tom Sandoval's bombshell lawsuit against her, months after the “Scandoval drama.” During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the 39-year-old reality TV star told host Andy Cohen, “That was a really bad day.” Ariana Madix finally breaks silence on Tom Sandoval suing her for 'unauthorised access' of Rachel Leviss' intimate videos on his phone(Bravo)

Ariana Madix breaks silence on Tom Sandoval's lawsuit

The Love Island USA host was embattled with not one but two lawsuits after she discovered Sandoval's affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Madix dated the 41-year-old television personality for nearly a decade before calling it quits over his months-long affair with Leviss. When asked by Cohen if her “bad days” are now over, Madix laughed and said, “That would be great.”

The “Scandoval drama” began when Madix found out about her then-boyfriend's affair when she discovered the 29-year-old's intimate videos on his phone. Leviss has since filed a lawsuit against both Madix and Sandoval in February, with a series of allegations, including revenge porn, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy, per NY Post.

However, the now-exes have denied such claims. The drama intensified when Sandoval sued Madix for accessing Leviss' videos on his phone without his permission. The Bravo star later dropped the charge, blaming his lawyer for misleading him. During her Tuesday appearance on the late-night talk show, Madix neither admitted nor denied whether she “believe[s] Sandoval’s statement that he had no intention of suing [her] and it was the doing of his lawyer.”

In response to Sandoval's lawsuit, Madix's lawyer previously said in a statement to Us Weekly, “It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing.”