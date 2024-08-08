 Love Island USA winners Serena Page, Kordell Beckham officially confirm relationship status ahead of Season 6 Reunion - Hindustan Times
Love Island USA winners Serena Page, Kordell Beckham officially confirm relationship status ahead of Season 6 Reunion

ByVani Mahajan
Aug 08, 2024 06:28 PM IST

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham confirmed their relationship on Instagram. The winners of Love Island USA Season 6 are now officially dating.

It’s official! On August 6, Love Island USA season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham gave a tag to their relationship. The two lovebirds announced this on their Instagram stories.

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 6 on Sunday, July 21.(Instagram)
Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 6 on Sunday, July 21.(Instagram)

“I just asked her out y'all and she said yes,” Kordell wrote on his Instagram story, to which Serena playfully replied, “Somebody help me.” The couple seemed spellbound by each other, and the fans were loving it!

What went down on the date?

Serena Page also shared a vlog from the couple’s date in Santa Monica. A camera followed them as they entered the restaurant, and they shared their beautiful date with all their fans. There are also speculations that the announcement of the couple was filmed by Love Island USA in an effort to promote the upcoming season 6 reunion. After the date, Kordell and Page were also filmed at a club enjoying their time together.

At the end of the vlog, Serena left a message for their viewers, which, as she called it, was “the most important part of the date.” To this, Kordell replied, “I asked her out."

Serena added, “He asked if he could be my boyfriend.” The couple seemed to throw playful remarks at each other as Kordell commented that she “said no." Serena enthusiastically replied, “I got a boyfriend, guys.” In her TikTok caption, Serena hinted at a surprise at the end of the vlog, calling Kordell “my man my man my man.” The date has sparked excitement amongst fans about the upcoming Love Island reunion and their re-entry into the reality show as a couple.

When and where can you watch Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion?

USA Network and Peacock have announced that the Love Island Season 6 reunion will be released on Monday, August 19, at 6 p.m. (PT) Pacific Time, exclusively on Peacock’s streaming platform. The reunion has invited the winners, Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, as well as other prominent participants. However, the show's accessibility will vary for international fans based on time zones and available streaming apps in different regions. In India, the show will be available on Jio Cinema’s streaming platform, which is in collaboration with Peacock. Here is what the show will be accessible to different time zones.

Time Zone

Time

Date

Day

PDT

6:00 PM

August 19

Monday

ET

9:00 PM

August 19

Monday

GMT +2

3:00 AM

August 20

Tuesday

GMT+1

2:00 AM

August 20

Tuesday

IST

6:30 AM

August 20

Tuesday

What’s next in the couple’s journey?

Kordell and Serena have also revealed plans for their future. As reported by PEOPLE, Serena commented, “I don’t think distance will be an issue for us.” Agreeing with this statement, Kordell replied, “Distance is not an issue. I can make it happen and plan on moving to Los Angeles soon.”

Kordell also added, “I want her to have as much time as she needs and don’t want to rush anything,” suggesting that he will move from Dallas to Los Angeles when the couple is prepared to move in with each other. The couple has also disclosed that they want to be able to do more fun things together. Kordell said he hoped to “just spending time with each other, going out, doing these that we planned.” Nonetheless, fans hope to see twists and turns unfold during the upcoming Love Island reunion.

News / Entertainment / TV / Love Island USA winners Serena Page, Kordell Beckham officially confirm relationship status ahead of Season 6 Reunion
© 2024 HindustanTimes
