First Black couple wins Love Island 2024; cash prize and runners-up of Season 11 announced

Following the recent conclusion of its American counterpart, the original ITV2 dating show Love Island UK has also crossed the finish line. Season 11 saw only four couples - Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukayo, Matilda Draper and Sean Stone, Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan, amd Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies - reach the final stage. Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan script history as the first Black couple to win Love Island UK.

Only one among them would ultimately be crowned the winning couple of Love Island UK Season 11 finale. The highly anticipated result was delivered after the last few interviews and some major flashbacks, with host Maya Jama taking charge of the scene like always.

As the night came to its close, she finally revealed which couple had won the public's favour and the whopping £50,000 cash prize.

Love Island UK Season 11 winners and runners-up crowned

Making way for historic victory on the set of the series, the first Black couple took the lead at the Love Island UK villa as mental health nurse Mimii Ngulube (24) and model Josh Oyinsan (29) were crowned the winners of the latest season.

The duo had been together since the latter arrived as a bombshell. Josh admitted he had been committed to Mimii since he entered the villa later on in the series. “I told her when I met her, she surprised me, everything I expected her to be, she was and more. So I didn't need to make other connections.” Mimii, on the other hand, also declared her love for him on their last night in the villa: “You're attentive, kind, gentle and loving. Thank you for showing me the qualities that I thought were unrealistic in this day and age.”

Their collective triumph became the cause for a roaring celebration on social media, especially since Love Island USA Season 6 also culminated last week with another Black couple's win - Kordell Beckham and Serena Page.

“#loveisland I cant believe we got two black couples winning both love island usa and uk this might be the best summer,” a fan of the reality TV franchise gushed on X/Twitter.

“Against all the the odds, Mimi and Josh are the first black couple to win love island. we won. #loveIsland,” another fan celebrated on the platform.

Although Mimii was previously coupled with Ayo, they both went on to pursue Josh and Jessica, respectively.

More emotional fans, who particularly tuned in for Mimii and Josh said, “Haven't watched a lick of Love Island this season but I'm tuned in to make sure Mimii and Josh take this money.”

Trailing behind the triumphant couple of Love Island UK Season 11, Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies came in second, Matilda Draper and Sean Stone held the third spot while Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya took the fourth place.

Prior to the finale, islanders punched in their votes for the least favourite couple, which led to Jessy and Joey being dumped from the show.

Although the current Love Island summer is over, fans of British reality shows need not fret, for Netflix is introducing Love Is Blind UK Season 1 on August 7. While the first four episodes will drop next Wednesday, another batch of four offerings will premiere on August 14, with the season finale scheduled for August 21.