New twist in Justin Timberlake's DWI case: Cops let singer's drinking pal drive away after arrest | Report

Earlier this week, Justin Timberlake’s attorney, Edward D Burke Jr, emphasised that police officers sometimes “make mistakes.” In the wake of his client’s ongoing DWI arrest case, his lawyer maintained that the “Mirrors” singer “was not intoxicated” as his team is eyeing the dismissal of the criminal charge. This photo provided by the Sag Harbor New York Police Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, shows Justin Timberlake. Pop star Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with drunken driving in Sag Harbor, a village in New York's Hamptons, after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the posh seaside summer retreat.(Sag Harbor Police Department via AP)

The latest twist now suggests that things may possibly be falling into Timberlake’s favour, with the introduction of a woman who reportedly returned to the scene after his arrest to drive his rental car to her house.

How will Justin Timberlake's attorney argue for dismissing his DWI arrest case?

The “SexyBack” crooner is making his way through a legal battle amid his world tour, as he was busted for allegedly drunk driving last month in the Hamptons. Court records further state that an intoxicated Timberlake was pulled over in Sag Harbor, Long Island, on June 18 for running a stop sign and swerving lanes after partying with his friends at a hotel.

However, TMZ’s July 29 report foregrounds that the woman aboard Timberlake’s friend's car, whom he was apparently following, came back to the spot where the singer was pulled over. Thereafter, she questioned the officers if they were going to arrest Justin.

On getting the answer, she offered to drive him to their house, strategically suggesting that the cops should let him go as she and her husband would safely drive him to their home, where he could sober up. However, we all know how that turned out. Timberlake was, in fact, arrested that night.

But what’s hitting the wrong note in the latest development, as relayed by a source with direct knowledge of the incident, is that the woman who supposedly offered to drive Timberlake’s rental car to her house once it was determined that he was going to jail, was reportedly one of his drinking pals that night. Despite that, the two officers on the scene allowed her to drive away while apprehending Timberlake. Per TMZ’s sources, the said woman arrived at The American Hotel two hours before Justin did and had been drinking as well.

Timberlake’s attorney, who’s now trying his all to get the case dismissed, is expected to divert the focus towards this twist, arguing that the young cops on the scene that night made an erroneous judgement of letting a person who had clearly been drinking get behind the wheel and slip away.

Cops had previously claimed that the pop star failed multiple sobriety tests and reeked of alcohol after he was stopped on June 18. Timberlake refused to take a breathalyser test, saying he only drank one martini.