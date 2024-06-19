Justin Timberlake ‘refused’ to take any breathalyzer test from a cop who ‘was so young’ to recognise the pop star

Justin Timberlake reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test during a police stop earlier last Tuesday and later arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, NY. This photo provided by the Sag Harbor New York Police Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, shows Justin Timberlake. Pop star Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with drunken driving in Sag Harbor, a village in New York's Hamptons, after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the posh seaside summer retreat. (Sag Harbor Police Department via AP)(AP)

The cop who pulled over the American star was so “young” that he didn't even recognize the Friends with Benefits star.

Timberlake was dining with friends at the American Hotel on Monday nightwhen police were reportedly stationed outside the establishment.

After Timberlake left, officers stopped him for a traffic violation. “His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go,’” an insider told Page Six.

The Selfish star underwent a field sobriety test but declined to take a breathalyzer test. Authorities said the pop star “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

‘Young’ cop didn't even recognize Justin Timberlake

Cops can smell a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage” from feet away, and “he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady a foot.”

According to sources, the officer who stopped Timberlake “was so young that he didn’t even know” who he is.

“He didn’t recognize him or his name,” the insider said.

Another source recounted Timberlake's concern about the incident impacting his career: “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’”

Timberlake, 43, was arrested just after midnight and charged with DWI, as well as traffic violations for not stopping at a stop sign and failing to stay in the proper lane.

His attorney, Eddie Burke Jr., a prominent Hamptons lawyer, did not provide details about the arrest but confirmed, “He was a gentleman. He didn’t show any entitlement at all. He did refuse the tests, but that is his right.”

Burke Jr.'s office is located across the street from the American Hotel, where Timberlake was dining.

After being arraigned, Timberlake was released on his own recognizance. His New York license will be suspended, but he holds an out-of-state license.

Timberlake was seen leaving the police station Tuesday morning, keeping a low profile in a black baseball cap and sunglasses, along with a grey vintage T-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

The Trolls actor, who shares two sons with wife Jessica Biel, has been candid about his struggles with excessive drinking.

In a 2014 interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, he admitted to having “drank a whole bottle of whiskey” at one point.

“I’ve done my fair share of drugs and I’ve been caught places with my pants down. It’s just I make sure there are no cameras around,” he told Observer Music Monthly back in 2006.

Timberlake is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, with two upcoming concerts at the United Center in Chicago on Friday and Saturday.