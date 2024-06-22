Justin Timberlake says, ‘just one drink and no wild night’ while freaking out whole night in custody

Justin Timberlake Can't Stop the Feeling. The singer’s night in custody ended on a sour note. Arrested for driving under the influence, Timberlake reportedly remained quite shaken throughout his time with the police. Despite maintaining he had only "one drink and no wild night," he was held overnight after failing a sobriety test and refusing a breathalyzer. The 43-year-old had been partying late into the night in Sag Harbor on New York's Long Island with friends before deciding to drive while intoxicated on June 18. This photo provided by the Sag Harbor New York Police Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, shows Justin Timberlake. Pop star Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with drunken driving in Sag Harbor, a village in New York's Hamptons, after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the posh seaside summer retreat. (Sag Harbor Police Department via AP)(AP)

Justin Timberlake was ‘freaking out’ in custody

"He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody," a source told People on June 21. "He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out,” he added trying to explain his situation.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Previously, a young police officer who detained Timberlake didn't recognise him and reportedly didn't grasp the meaning when the singer muttered under his breath that the arrest "would ruin the world tour." According to the arrest report, Timberlake informed his arresting officer after being pulled over, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home.”

Also read: Justin Timberlake's ego crushed by arrest: Young cop unaware of his fame, album flops, trolls go wild

Justin Timberlake was pulled over by the police for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after they saw him allegedly ignore a stop sign and drift in his own lane. The officers thought he might be drunk, and when Timberlake didn't pass a roadside sobriety check and declined to take a breathalyzer, they arrested him. There are reports that Timberlake started to show signs of nervousness while being taken into police custody and the night he was held in jail.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the report stated.

Also read: Travis Kelce and family join Prince William at Taylor Swift's London concert; Bridgerton star spotted

Justin Timberlake resumes his world tour

Cry Me a River or not, the Prince of Pop is back in business. "It’s business as usual for him," a source told People earlier. "The tour is continuing as planned,” they added. Timberlake is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World tour and was on a brief break at the time of his arrest. As scheduled, he will kick off his Chicago shows on June 21 and 22, followed by New York City on June 25 and June 26. The tour will continue until December.