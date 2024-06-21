Justin Timberlake's ego crushed: Young cop unaware of his fame, album flops, trolls go wild

Justin Timberlake's been dealt a rough hand lately. First, his DWI arrest made headlines, but things got a little weird when the arresting officer reportedly didn't even recognise him. The singer dubbed the Prince of Pop, was recently dealing with a cop so young that the latter was oblivious to his fame. That might sting a bit, but it wasn't the only blow. His new album, which many hoped would be a big comeback, hasn't exactly set the charts on fire. FILE PHOTO: Justin Timberlake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

Young cop fails to recognise Justin Timberlake

A source told Page Six that recent setbacks have been a blow to Justin Timberlake’s ego. “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour,’” an insider reported. The young arresting officer replied, ‘What tour?’ When Justin clarified, ‘The world tour,’ the cop, who caught him driving while intoxicated, still didn't recognise the Grammy winner — much to the internet's amusement who started trolling the singer.

Justin Timberlake’s album flops

The 42-year-old's mugshot, released on Tuesday following his arrest, went viral within hours. The image displays the musician with "glassy" and "bloodshot" eyes, as mentioned in the official police document. He was stopped and taken into custody on Long Island, New York, after exiting The American Hotel in Sag Harbor on June 18. Now, it is reported that his latest album Everything I Thought It Was, dropped out of the Billboard 200 in just a matter of four weeks run and that’s not very ‘Timberlakey.’

“The album didn’t do too well, and I don’t see Justin getting big acting roles right now,” an insider told the entertainment outlet. “I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the a**,” they added.

Justin Timberlake is set to take the stage in Chicago this coming Friday and perform at Madison Square Garden next week, according to sources. However, it seems his usual confidence might be a little shaken. The ex-NSYNC star was reportedly taken aback by the fact that police authorities were not already on the lookout for him due to his ongoing tour. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour ticket sales are reportedly showing a lackluster trend, and “His golden boy image is definitely depleted.”

Internet trolls Justin Timberlake after DWI arrest

"I already feel like 'this is going to ruin the tour. the world tour' is gonna enter my vocabulary for the next six months," an X user commented. Another one added, “Honest to god, if Justin Timberlake had said to me “this is going to ruin the world tour” to me, i would have asked “the trolls world tour?”