Celine Dion apologises for ‘cheating’ her fans in new Amazon documentary: ‘I’m sorry…’

In a display of raw emotion, Celine Dion fought back tears as she apologised to her loyal fans in her new Amazon Prime documentary. The heartbreaking moment featured in one of the clips stemmed from the singer's battle with Stiff-person syndrome, a neurological condition that has majorly impacted her ability to perform. Dion revealed she had been hiding the diagnosis for some time, and her tearful confession addressed the burden this secret placed on both her and her fans, even during the show when she pretended ‘nothing was wrong.’ Recently, singer Celine Dion opened up about her stiff person syndrome diagnosis and how tough it was living with the painful condition (Instagram)

Celine Dion breaks down in tears and apologies to her fans

"There are moments where I cheated, and I tapped the microphone, like it was the microphone's fault,” Celine can be heard saying in the documentary that premiered at BAFTA in London's Piccadilly on Tuesday. The singer continued, “I did what my mum said, I didn't flinch. And there are also moments where we had to stop the show. 'Quick change [of clothes]' and I never came back. The lie is too heavy now.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: Suri Cruise's prom date revealed: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter spotted with budding musician

In 2022, Celine revealed that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. She gave a brief explanation of her medical condition in a note that she shared on Instagram. She managed to maintain a low-key profile ever since, but in November 2023, she made a rare appearance during an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens garnering a lot of attention in mid of her treatment. She then made an unexpected cameo at the 66th Grammy Awards later in February 2024.

I Am Céline Dion

Going further The All by Myself singer addressing her fans said, "I'm sorry it has taken me so long to reach out to you." This is likely the first time the singer has opened up about how her medical condition has taken a toll on her singing career, so much so that she wanted to hide it from her fans. No longer in her performing era, Celine broke down reminiscing about her prime and expressing how much she misses being on stage. "Every day, I have to admit, has been a struggle," she says as per the Mirror.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs at Italy cruise vacay after 'being left depressed' by Ben Affleck claim

Earlier this week, the 56-year-old received a standing ovation during the premiere of the documentary in New York City. She described the project as a ‘love letter’ to her fans. The documentary, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, will premiere on June 25 on Amazon Prime. In addition to highlighting the highs and lows of her life and her battle with a life-altering disease, the film will also include clips from her late husband Rene's funeral and precious moments with her sons.

Opening up about the documentary making, the singer said, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."