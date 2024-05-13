Prince William makes surprise appearance at BAFTAs 2024 with special video message

This year's British Academy Television Awards, or the BAFTAs, were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 12. Just days ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony, Deadline confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales would not be in attendance. However, Prince William surprised guests Sunday evening with a special recorded video message. Prince William made a surprise appearance at the 2024 BAFTAs with a special video message, congratulating Baroness Floella Benjamin(AP)

Prince William surprises guests at BAFTAs with special message

In the video recording, Prince William extended his heartfelt congratulations to Baroness Floella Benjamin, who was awarded the BAFTA Fellowship. The former TV presenter, who is known for her work on Play School and Play Away, was honoured for her “longstanding commitment” to television broadcasting, per GB News.

The 74-year-old Baroness was left emotional by the Prince of Wales' sweet gesture. The duo has shared a decades-long friendship since their childhood days. William began his recorded speech with, “Good evening. Tonight we are delighted to recognise Baroness Floella Benjamin’s remarkable achievements as she receives this year's Fellowship for her ground-breaking work with children and young people; her longstanding commitment to television broadcasting; and for her work as an unwavering champion of inclusion.”

Prince William continued, “In a career spanning more than five decades, she has touched the lives of millions. She has graced our screens as a much-loved presenter of children’s television, most notably Play School and Play Away,” adding, “She has also contributed greatly to BAFTA itself – she chaired the BAFTA Television Committee from 1997 to 2000 and established the BAFTA Children’s Awards in 1995.”

Calling her a “beacon of representation and a voice for change,” the Prince of Wales added, “Beyond the screen arts, Baroness Benjamin has steadfastly advocated for children’s education and welfare, supported a great number of charitable organisations, tirelessly campaigned for social justice - and as a member of the Windrush Generation - she has given voice to those who faced discrimination upon arrival in the UK.”

“Baroness Floella Benjamin you remind us of the power of empathy, compassion, and action to effect positive change and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you. I’m thrilled that you are receiving the BAFTA Fellowship this evening, and I send my heartfelt congratulations,” he concluded, per Hello.