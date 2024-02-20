 BAFTAs react to prankster crashing Oppenheimer team's speech | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / BAFTAs react to prankster crashing Oppenheimer team's speech

PTI |
Feb 20, 2024 09:44 PM IST

BAFTA issued a statement after a prankster crashed the award ceremony and joined Oppenheimer team during their winning speech.

A BAFTA official said they are taking the security breach "very seriously" which saw a prankster crash the award stage while the Oppenheimer team was accepting their award. Also read: BAFTAs 2024: Deepika Padukone presents major award

A prankster joined Oppenheimer team during their acceptance speech at BAFTA Awards 2024. (Twitter((Twitter)
On Sunday, a prankster walked up to the stage and stood behind filmmaker Christopher Nolan and other Oppenheimer team members as they delivered their acceptance speech for winning the best film at the British awards gala.

"A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage - we are taking this very seriously, and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further," an official from the BATAs said in a statement published by Deadline.

Presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), the 77th edition of the awards saw Nolan's film winning in top categories including best director, actor and supporting actor.

The gatecrash moment shows an individual, who had no connection with the film, climb along and stand behind the film's team.

The identity of the individual is not known but media reports say he was an Youtuber who got on the stage at the Royal Festival Hall, London, as part of a prank.

