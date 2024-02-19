BAFTAs 2024: Deepika Padukone presents major award at ceremony in a saree; meets Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy

Actor Deepika Padukone attended the 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 on Sunday evening. She presented the award for the Best Film Not in the English Language to actor Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest. Apart from Jonathan Glazer, other nominees in the category were 20 Days in Mariupol, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives and Society of the Snow. (Also Read | BAFTAs full list of winners: Oppenheimer is Best Film, Cillian Murphy Best Actor) Deepika Padukone attended the 77th BAFTA Film Awards.

Deepika posed with Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy

At the event, Deepika posed with Bradley Cooper and Cillian Murphy on the red carpet. For the event, Deepika wore a golden and silver-hued shimmery saree with sequins work all over it. She paired it with a matching blouse with strappy sleeves. The actor opted for a messy hair bun and statement earrings.

Deepika Padukone with Bradley Cooper and Cillian Murphy.

Deepika presents award

Deepika stepped on the stage amid applause from the audience and announced the award. In India, the awards streamed live on Lionsgate Play. The ceremony took place at the London Royal Festival Hall. The list of other presenters included David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Grant and Lily Collins.

Who all attended the event

Prince William, Robert Downey Jr, Andrew Scott, Emma Stone, and Florence Pugh, among others, also attended the event. After her big appearance at the Oscars last year, Deepika represented India as one of the presenters at the awards ceremony.

She recently expressed gratitude for being chosen as a BAFTA Award presenter. Taking to Instagram Stories, Deepika recently shared a post that she captioned, "Gratitude."

Who won at the BAFTAs

At the event, Oppenheimer won seven prizes, including best picture, director and actor. Poor Things took five prizes and The Zone of Interest won three. Christopher Nolan won his first Best Director BAFTA for Oppenheimer, and Cillian Murphy won the best actor prize.

Emma Stone was named best actress for playing the wild and spirited Bella Baxter in Poor Things, a steampunk-style visual extravaganza that won prizes for visual effects, production design, makeup and hair and costume design.

