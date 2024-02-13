Deepika Padukone to join Cate Blanchett, David Beckham and Dua Lipa as presenter at BAFTA Film Awards

Deepika Padukone, David Beckham, Cate Blanchett and Dua Lipa are among the few confirmed celebrities who will present awards at the BAFTA Film Award ceremony, according to a report in Variety. Deepika also shared the news on her Instagram stories, writing, ‘Gratitude.’ The actor turned heads last year when she also presented an award at the Oscars. BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh walks hand-in-hand with Deepika Padukone, escorts her to their car as they arrive in Mumbai. Watch) After the Oscars, Deepika Padukone is set to present an award at BAFTA(Michael Tran/AFP)

A screen grab of Deepika Padukone's Instagram stories

The presenters

While the categories they will hand out remain unconfirmed, others presenting awards are Adjoa Andoh of Bridgerton, Hugh Grant, Lily Collin of Emily in Paris fame, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson of The Crown, Himesh Patel from Black Mirror and Idris Elba.

Variety reports that it’s confirmed that former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O’Connell will present The Rising Star Award. Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde are the contenders this year.

Hannah Waddingham will perform a special cover song, while Sophie Ellis Bexter will sing Murder on the Dancefloor, which recently regained popularity two decades after release due to Saltburn. Celebrities like Barry Keoghan, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and Yorgos Lanthimos are expected to attend the ceremony.

Deepika at the Oscars

In 2023, Deepika handed over the Oscar to the RRR team for the song Naatu Naatu, which won in the Best Original Song category. Announcing the win, she said on stage, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation.”

She added, “It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.”

