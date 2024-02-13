Ranveer Singh walks hand-in-hand with Deepika Padukone, escorts her to their car as they arrive in Mumbai. Watch

Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai together from their recent trip. Taking to Instagram on Monday, a paparazzo account posted a video of the duo exiting the Mumbai airport together. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh, adult star Johnny Sins take internet by storm in sexual health ad) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport.

Ranveer and Deepika return from trip

In the clip, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone held hands and smiled at the paparazzi as they walked towards their car. Ranveer was seen escorting Deepika to the car before getting inside the vehicle.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

What Deepika and Ranveer wore

For the travel, Deepika was seen in a white shirt under a blue sweater, denims and shoes. Ranveer opted for a white T-shirt under a black coat, matching pants and sneakers. Both of them wore sunglasses.

What fans said

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "After a long time, I have seen both, nice family, lots of love." Another person wrote, "The best couple of Bollywood." An Instagram user commented, "Deepika, the queen." "They look perfect together," said another fan.

About Ranveer's films

Fans will see Ranveer reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. The film also stars Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don installments.

"In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," he had written.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post further read. Don 3 will arrive in 2025.

About Deepika's upcoming projects

Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside south actor Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place