Robert Downey Jr once told Christopher Nolan he wanted to play Cillian Murphy's Scarecrow in Batman: Not going anywhere

Did you know Robert Downey Jr once wanted to play Cillian Murphy's role in Christopher Nolan's Batman film? Taking to X, film critic Griffin Schiller shared a video from a recent Q&A event at the American Cinematheque Theatre. Robert shared that he met with Christopher over playing Scarecrow, the villain in 2005's Batman Begins. (Also Read | Cillian Murphy reflects on almost playing Batman, losing out to Christian Bale) Robert Downey Jr wanted to play Cillian Murphy's role in Batman film.

What Robert told Nolan

Robert said, "I'm pretty sure I heard about (this role) and I was like, 'I'm Scarecrow.' And then I remember meeting (Christopher) for tea and I was like, 'He doesn't seem like he's really in on this interview.' And he was polite and all that. But you can tell when someone is kind of like, 'It's not going to go anywhere'."

What role did Robert land?

Though not as Scarecrow, Robert first played Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man. He led the MCU for the next decade before appearing in Oppenheimer last year. The movie is his second feature film role since Avengers: Endgame (2019).

About Cillian and Scarecrow

Cillian, who played Scarecrow, had initially auditioned to play Batman himself ahead of Batman Begins. Last year in July, Cillian appeared on WTF with Marc Maron, where he shared that both he and Christopher felt he "was wrong for" the Batman role. "But I did the test, and then he saw something in that and cast me as Scarecrow [in Batman Begins] and we continued on making movies," he had shared.

Christian Bale played the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Scarecrow is a psychologist in Gotham City who uses various gases to induce fear within his victims.

About Robert

Robert was last seen in Oppenheimer. He, Christopher and Cillian have been nominated for Academy Awards at the upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony. Recently, Sterling K Brown said that Robert will win the trophy in the best actor in a supporting role category for Oppenheimer at the upcoming awards.

Sterling has secured an Oscar nod for his turn as Clifford Ellison in American Fiction, directed by Cord Jefferson. Robert is nominated for his career-defining turn as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

