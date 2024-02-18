 Deepika Padukone reveals her BAFTA look in shimmery golden saree. See pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone reveals her BAFTA look, stuns in shimmery golden saree. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 18, 2024 09:37 PM IST

Deepika Padukone is all set to present an award at the BAFTA Film Award ceremony. Check out her beautiful look ahead of the ceremony.

Deepika Padukone has shared her BAFTA Film Awards look before walking the red carpet at the ceremony. The actor looked stunning in a golden saree in the new pictures she shared on her Instagram Stories. (Also read: BAFTAs 2024: Cillian Murphy to Sandra Hüller, final predictions for winners in top categories)

Deepika Padukone shared her look for the BAFTA awards.
Deepika's BAFTA look

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone shared two new pictures on her Instagram Stories, ahead of the prestigious award ceremony that will be held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The first picture had a close-up shot of Deepika looking from behind. She chose to keep her hair tied in a messy bun and wore a matching sleeveless blouse with her golden saree. The second picture gave a full view of her look. The actor paired the dazzling saree with minimum jewellery. She later shared the pictures on an Instagram post.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

More details

Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters for an award at the ceremony, although it is not specified for which exact category. A recent report from Variety revealed that some of the other presenters included Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is leading with 13 nominations at the awards this year.

Deepika had reacted to the news on her Instagram stories a few days ago, writing, ‘Gratitude.’ The actor caught everyone's attention last year when she was present at the Oscars to introduce the song Nattu Nattu from RRR.

Deepika was last seen in Fighter, which paired her opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The aerial action thriller was directed by Siddharth Anand and released in theatres on January 25.

Follow Us On