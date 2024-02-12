Fighter worldwide box office collection day 18: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film collects 337 crore

Fighter worldwide box office collection Day 18: The Siddharth Anand directorial, which released in theatres on January 25 has been doing well at the global box office. After crossing the ₹300 crore milestone within 10 days of release, the aerial action drama has now managed to hold onto its run and minted ₹337 crore, as per the latest update by the makers. (Also read: Siddharth Anand’s bizarre claim: Fighter failed because 90% of Indians haven't flown in planes) Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter trailer.

Fighter worldwide box office latest update

On Monday, Anil Kapoor took to his X (Formerly Twitter) account to share the latest update of how the film has been peforming overseas. The actor shared a poster of the film where the numbers were imprinted. It read: “Flying past ₹337 crore gross box office worldwide. India 243+ crore GBOC, Overseas 94+ crore." In the caption, Anil wrote: “Fighter Forever (Indian flag emoji).”

Fighter revolves around the characters of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), along with the other members of the elite IAF unit, Air Dragons. The aerial action film also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Fighter marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Siddharth Anand on legal notice

A few days ago, director Siddharth Anand addressed the film facing a legal notice for a kissing scene between Hrithik and Deepika. In an interview with The Times of India, Siddharth Anand said, “This film is in complete conjunction with the IAF. IAF has been a co-collaborator on the film and has been a huge associate partner on our film. This film has gone through meticulous procedures with the IAF, right from the submission of the script, to the production planning, viewing the film before the censor saw it on the censor board, watching it again at the IAF, reviewing the film after the censor, and then giving us a physical copy of the NOC No Objection Certificate."

