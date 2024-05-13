 2024 Bafta TV Awards winners: Succession's Matthew MacFadyen snags Best Supporting Actor. See full list - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
2024 Bafta TV Awards winners: Succession's Matthew MacFadyen snags Best Supporting Actor. See full list

ByAshima Grover
May 13, 2024 12:40 AM IST

The Crown (8) and Black Mirror (7) led 2024 Bafta TV Awards nominations with multiple nods.

The 2024 Bafta TV Awards are underway at London's Royal Festival Hall. Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are hosting the glamourous ceremony honouring contributions to British television. 

Matthew Macfadyen arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Matthew Macfadyen arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ahead of Sunday's honours, Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, Jeff Goldblum, Martine Freeman, Lashan Lynch and others were announced as some of the presenters at the show. On the other hand, this year's Bafta Television Awards nominees were unveiled in March 2024. The Crown and Black Mirror dominated the nominations list with the highest number of nods, eight and seven, respectively, this year. 

Other notable shows that bagged multiple nominations include Slow Horses, Happy Valley and The Sixth Commandment - six nods. Meanwhile, beloved series like Succession and The Last of Us also made it to the roster. 

Talented actors Hannah Waddhingham, David Tennant, Bella Ramsey and Elizabeth Debicki were some first-time Bafta TV Awards nominees. The show also paid emotional tributes to some artists who passed away in the past year, including Matthew Perry, Ray Stevenson, Annie Nightingale, Sir Michael Parkinson and others. 

Here are the winning announcements for the Bafta TV Awards 2024, broadcasted by BBC One and BBC iPlayer. 

2024 Bafta TV Awards winners list

  • Best Single Documentary: Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1)
  • Special Award: Lorraine Kelly
  • Best Drama Series: Top Boy (Netflix)
  • Best Scripted Comedy: Such Brave Girls (BBC Three)
  • BAFTA Fellowship Award: Baroness Floella Benjamin
  • Best Entertainment Performance: Joe Lycett for Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)
  • Best Limited Drama: The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)
  • Best International Series: Class Act (Netflix)
  • Best Leading Actress: Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley (BBC One)
  • Best Leading Actor: Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)
  • Best Supporting Actor: Matthew MacFadyen for Succession (Sky Atlantic)
  • Best Supporting Actress: Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy (Netflix)
  • Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme: Mawaan Rizwan for Juice (BBC Three)
  • Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme: Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops (BBC One)

  • Best Comedy Entertainment ProgrammeL Rob & Romesh Vs… (Sky Max)
  • Best Entertainment Programme: Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
  • Best Factual Entertainment: Celebrity Race Across the World (BBC One)
  • Best Factual Series: Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries)
  • Best Reality: Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)
  • Best Specialist Factual: White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5)
  • Best Live Event: Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One)
  • Best Short Film: Mobility (BBC Three)
  • Best Sport Programme: Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1)
  • Best News Coverage: Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4)
  • Best Current Affairs: The Shamima Begum Story (BBC Two)
  • Best Daytime: Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
  • Best Soap: Casualty (BBC One)
  • P&O Cruises Memorable Moment: Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One)

