Meghan Markle's yellow dress for Nigerian Reception is a meaningful blast from the past on Mother's Day

Opting out of her usual neutral-themed fashion aesthetic, Meghan Markle donned a glowing yellow flowing dress on May 12 for a reception at the State Governor House in Lagos, Nigeria. Her stunning attire meaningfully links to the past, and some may even sense a familiarity upon catching its glimpse. Here's why! Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, right, holding hands upon arrival at the government house in Lagos Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

The sunshine-exuding dress picked by Meghan on Mother's Day for the Nigerian reception is the same outfit she wore for Prince Archie's first birthday in 2020. Pictures from her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries lend a glimpse into the throwback hour. According to the Daily Mail, she apparently also picked the same outfit in 2021 while announcing her pregnancy with her second child, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle's fashion statement in Nigeria

Markle accessorised her £3,198 Carolina Herrera yellow maxi gown with gold jewellery, while keeping her hair pinned up. Page Six reported that her jewellery picks resembled those her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, sported when she visited Nigeria in 1991.

Meghan Markle wore the same yellow dress on the occasion of her son Prince Archie's first birthday party in May 2020.(Netflix)

Upon the royal couple's arrival in the country on Friday, Markle was once again spotted in vintage gold accessories.

Thus far, the Duchess of Sussex has opted for all vibrant colours to honour her Nigerian roots. In 2022, she revealed on an Archetypes podcast episode that she is 43% Nigerian after taking a genealogy test.

In sync with the sentiment, she sported a red ruffled midi dress from Nigerian designer Oríré on Saturday at a Women in Leadership event in Abuja. She addressed her fashion picks there, saying, “It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion.”

At the same event on Day 2 of her trip with Prince Harry, she also referred to Nigeria as “my country.” Addressing her ancestral background, she added, “It's been really eye-opening and humbling to be able to know more about my heritage and to be able to know this is just the beginning of that discovery.”