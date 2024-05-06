Prince Archie's birth announcement video resurfaces as young royal turns 5. Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Prince Archie Harrison, on 6 May 2019. At the time, the Duke of Sussex called it the “most amazing experience ever” in a video announcing the birth of his son. Amid all the family drama in recent years, the Royal Family remains silent as the little royal turns five today. Last year, the Sussexes hosted a birthday bash for Prince Archie at their lavish $14 million Montecito home. However, this time around, they are keeping it “low-key.” Prince Harry announcing Prince Archie's birth in the resurfaced video(X, formerly Twitter)

Prince Archie's resurfaced birth announcement video goes viral

Though the Royal Family appear to have snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan yet again, Sussexes' fans have showered Prince Archie with sweet birthday wishes and throwback montages on social media. Back in 2019, the Duke of Sussex personally announced the birth of his first child in a heart-warming television appearance. In the resurfaced video that is making rounds on social media, Prince Harry says, “I am very excited to announce that Meghan and I had a baby boy earlier this morning.”

He continues, “A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well.. um.. the most amazing experience. I can never possibly imagine how any woman does.. what they do is beyond comprehension.” “But we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there,” Prince Harry adds.

“I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon,” the Duke of Sussex concludes. Fans are in awe of the announcement video as it resurfaces online on Prince Archie's fifth birthday.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Little Prince Archie turning 5 today and it feels like just yesterday Prince Harry was so excited while announcing the news that he ended up thanking the horses behind him in Windsor.” Another said, “Can’t believe it’s been 5 years since this precious boy was born! Time really flies. Happy birthday Prince Archie, may you continue shock the world just like the day you were born.”