Royal expert reveals ‘rare honour’ King Charles gifted Meghan Markle with before she cut ties

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles gifted Meghan Markle with a "rare honour" before she departed from royal duties. The discussion took place when former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole joined Nana Akua on GBN America. Royal expert reveals 'rare honour' King Charles gifted Meghan Markle

Cole explored how it went “so badly wrong” for Meghan and added that it is “really hard” to puzzle it all together.

‘She could not have been welcomed more into this country’

“It’s really hard to puzzle where it all went so badly wrong,” Cole said. “She could not have been welcomed more into this country or the Royal Family.”

“It was a rare honour when the King offered to walk her down the aisle because her own father, Thomas, is estranged from her, as are most members of her family,” he added. “That was a great honour, and the late Queen went out of her way to make a friend of Doria, her mother.”

After stepping down from her royal duties and moving to the US with her husband Prince Harry in 2020, Meghan has hardly visited the UK. She has often criticised the way she was treated by the members of the royal family. In Harry’s memoir, Spare, he too criticised Prince William and Kate Middleton’s behaviour towards Meghan.

It was previously also reported that two sentences about Meghan that William uttered “hurt” Harry. William allegedly made these remarks after Harry told him and Kate about his romance with Meghan in 2016.

Harry said in his book Spare that William said, “She’s an actress after all, Harold. Anything can happen.” Harry was “a bit hurt,” but responded with a nod and hugged Kate and William goodbye, reported Cheatsheet.

During another conversation about Meghan with William, William predicted “a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress,’” Harry recalled in Spare. Harry added that William “always managed to make” the phrase “sound like ‘convicted felon.’”