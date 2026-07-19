Which parts of New York are under a flash flood warning today? Full list of affected areas

Heavy rain and flash flooding prompted weather officials to issue multiple alerts across New York City and parts of northern New Jersey on Saturday, with authorities urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel as roads became inundated and transportation was disrupted. As floodwaters affected several neighborhoods, NYC Emergency Management issued an emergency alert. (Screenshot from video on X/ @@mrmarcoandre)

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), flash flood warnings were issued for most of central Queens and northern Brooklyn until 3:30 pm, while another warning remained in effect for parts of Brooklyn until 2 pm.

A flood advisory was also issued for the Bronx through 3:30 pm, where forecasters expected 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.