Which parts of New York are under a flash flood warning today? Full list of affected areas
Severe flooding from heavy rain closed the Clearview Expressway and disrupted transportation throughout NYC.
Heavy rain and flash flooding prompted weather officials to issue multiple alerts across New York City and parts of northern New Jersey on Saturday, with authorities urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel as roads became inundated and transportation was disrupted.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), flash flood warnings were issued for most of central Queens and northern Brooklyn until 3:30 pm, while another warning remained in effect for parts of Brooklyn until 2 pm.
A flood advisory was also issued for the Bronx through 3:30 pm, where forecasters expected 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
NYC urges residents to avoid travel
As floodwaters affected several neighborhoods, NYC Emergency Management (NYCEM) issued an emergency alert asking residents and visitors to stay off the roads unless necessary.
“Localized flooding reported in parts of NYC. Don't enter flooded roads or buildings. Stay out of flooded basements. Move to higher ground/floor if needed. Call 911 if you need immediate assistance. Avoid unnecessary travel,” the agency said, directing commuters to check service updates through the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and 511NY.
Roads closed, traffic disrupted
Flooding forced the closure of the Clearview Expressway in Queens in both directions at Northern Boulevard, with city officials advising motorists to use alternate routes.
Traffic delays were also reported near the Long Island Expressway and Maurice Avenue in Queens as heavy rainfall affected travel across the city.
Meanwhile, LaGuardia Airport warned passengers that adverse weather conditions had caused flight disruptions and advised travelers to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.
Which areas are affected?
Flash flood warnings (New York)
Central Queens (most areas) - until 3:30 pm
North Brooklyn - until 3:30 pm
Parts of Brooklyn - separate warning until 2 pm
Flood advisory (New York)
The Bronx - until 3:30 pm
Flash flood warnings (Northern New Jersey)
Bergen County
Essex County
Hudson County
Eastern Passaic County
Union County
Communities covered by flood alerts
Newark
Jersey City
Paterson
Elizabeth
Hoboken
Hackensack
Jamaica
Flushing
Flatbush
Bayonne
Wayne
Plainfield
Linden
Orange
Bergenfield
Paramus
Ridgewood
Coney Island
The National Weather Service said 1 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen across parts of New York and New Jersey, with rainfall rates reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected to move in from the southwest, increasing the risk of flash flooding.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More