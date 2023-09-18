Prince Harry appears to take a jab at the royal family for decision to not let him wear military uniform

Prince Harry seemingly took a jab at the royal family on Saturday, September 16, for not allowing him to wear his military uniform during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year, and the May coronation of King Charles III. “A week ago I stood here and told you about the significance of being able to wear your nation’s flag again,” the Duke of Sussex said during the closing ceremony for the sixth annual Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, according to Deadline. Prince Harry speaks during the closing ceremony of the 6th Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel Arena, in Duesseldorf, Saturday Sept. 16, 2023 (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)(AP)

“So many of you have told me that hit you right here. For many of you the uniform you’ve been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell,” he added.

“And for others, it may give your old uniform new meaning,” Harry continued. “But I’m here to remind you that after all of this, you don’t need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one. Because everything you need is already within you.”

What did Prince Harry’s rep say about his apparent jab at the royal family?

However, a rep for the Duke dismissed the idea that his comments were directed at the royal family. “Watch the speech and you will see there is no truth to this. His words were about the competitors, no one else. This is nothing more than click-bait speculation,” the rep told New York Post.

Harry was not allowed to wear the Blues and Royals No. 1 dress uniform as he was no longer a senior member of the royal family at the time, according to Buckingham Palace. Back in 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, tepped down as working members of the family. They were subsequently stripped of their titles. The pair now live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON