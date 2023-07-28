‘Alienated him from his friends’: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put under ‘strain’ after memoir's fallout

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been put under strain after the fallout of the Duke’s autobiography, ‘Spare.’ The memoir contained several attacks on senior members of the Royal family. Harry appeared in various interviews to promote the book. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

Friends and family turned against Harry after his book was released. This put pressure on the couple, according to royal commentator Katie Nicholl.

"My experience with Harry and Meghan – whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close – [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic,” Katie told Page Six.

"However, there have been rumours circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he’s really not welcome here. [The book has] left a bad taste in people’s mouths. It’s further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them,” Katie added.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's possible return to the Royal Family would be a ‘humiliation’

A royal commentator recently said it would be a "humiliation" for Meghan and Harry if they decide to return to the Royal Family. Back in 2020, the pair stepped down as working members of the family. They now live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

Recent reports have been suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently under tremendous financial pressure and are finding it hard to fund their lifestyle. Meghan’s Spotify podcast was recently snubbed, but their Netflix deal reportedly remains intact.

It is believed Harry recently reached out to Prince William to discuss the possibility of returning to the UK. According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, making this U-turn would be a "humiliation" for the couple.

"This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks,” Richard said, according to GB News. “It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry. The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary."