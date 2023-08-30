Here's one word royal family didn't allow Meghan Markle to utter in ‘Suits,’ but replaced it with an actual curse word

The royal family blocked Meghan Markle from uttering certain words on ‘Suits,’ the show’s creator Aaron Korsh has revealed. “I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff,” Aaron told the Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. “Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.” Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands on April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

Meghan was supposed to say, “My family would say poppycock,” but the family had it removed. “The royal family did not want her saying the word,” Aaron claimed about the Palace. “They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘c—k.'”

What was the word replaced with?

Surprisingly, the word was changed into an actual curse word – “bulls—t.”. It is unclear how the royal family accessed the script. Aaron, however, learned that they had the script because he started getting “feedback.” “There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember,” he said of other changes.

Aaron also revealed that Meghan was not the one to tell him about not being able to deliver the line. “No, Meghan did not call me,” he said. “I can’t remember. It might have been the directing producer at the time, or her agent. Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it.”

Aaron added that he understood how internet trolls attack celebrities, and therefore decided to be sympathetic to the change. “I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either,” he said. “And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.”